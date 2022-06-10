33-year-old woman charged in connection with two Surrey stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old woman has been charged in connection with two stabbings in the Guildford area of Surrey earlier this month.

Chantelle Ashley Mulleady has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police say two people were stabbed, in what appear to be unprovoked incidents, two days apart on June 2 and June 4.

“On June 4, 2022, Surrey RCMP arrested a suspect in relation to two stabbings that occurred in the Guildford area two days apart,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit conducted both investigations, gathered evidence and submitted reports to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mulleady remains in custody awaiting her next court appearance, according to police.

Read more: One sent to hospital following stabbing near Port Coquitlam elementary school

On June 2, around 1 p.m., RCMP said an unknown assailant stabbed a woman in a grocery store in the 14600 block of 104 Avenue.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

On June 4, around 9 p.m., RCMP said a woman was stabbed at a Walmart on 152 Street.

That victim was transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

1:33 Fatal East Vancouver stabbing is Vancouver’s 6th homicide of 2022 Fatal East Vancouver stabbing is Vancouver’s 6th homicide of 2022