Crime

33-year-old woman charged in connection with two Surrey stabbings

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after woman stabbed inside busy Surrey Superstore' Police investigating after woman stabbed inside busy Surrey Superstore
A woman was stabbed near the front of the Superstore at Guildford and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. RCMP say a female suspect ran from the area. More details to come. – Jun 2, 2022

A 33-year-old woman has been charged in connection with two stabbings in the Guildford area of Surrey earlier this month.

Chantelle Ashley Mulleady has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police say two people were stabbed, in what appear to be unprovoked incidents, two days apart on June 2 and June 4.

“On June 4, 2022, Surrey RCMP arrested a suspect in relation to two stabbings that occurred in the Guildford area two days apart,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

“Surrey RCMP’s General Investigation Unit conducted both investigations, gathered evidence and submitted reports to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.”

Mulleady remains in custody awaiting her next court appearance, according to police.

On June 2, around 1 p.m., RCMP said an unknown assailant stabbed a woman in a grocery store in the 14600 block of 104 Avenue.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

On June 4, around 9 p.m., RCMP said a woman was stabbed at a Walmart on 152 Street.

That victim was transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

