Crime

Two men in hospital after possibly stabbing each other outside Montreal business

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 7:59 pm
Montreal police's annual report shows uptick in violent crime
Montreal is a safe city. That’s what officials keep reiterating, but critics say more needs to be done. The Montreal police department has put out its annual report and as Global’s Tim Sargeant explains, almost all forms of crime increased in 2021.

Montreal police say two men were taken to hospital Thursday afternoon after they inflicted injuries on each other possibly using sharp objects.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said two men around the age of 30 started arguing inside a business on Albert-Hudon Boulevard in Montreal North just before 4 p.m.

According to Bergeron the pair left the business and the altercation became physical.

Read more: 1 man injured after 3 separate shootings over 6 hours in Montreal

Both men were taken to hospital, with one having suffered more serious injuries than the other.

Bergeron said they are still waiting for the second man’s health status, noting he lost consciousness during his transport to hospital. The other man’s injuries were not life threatening, he said.

Trending Stories
Read more: Montreal police investigate after man stabbed in LaSalle fight

Preliminary information obtained by police indicate the two might have known each other but Bergeron said that information still needs to be validated.

The reason behind the argument has yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

