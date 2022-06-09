Two men in hospital after possibly stabbing each other outside Montreal business

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say two men were taken to hospital Thursday afternoon after they inflicted injuries on each other possibly using sharp objects.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said two men around the age of 30 started arguing inside a business on Albert-Hudon Boulevard in Montreal North just before 4 p.m.

According to Bergeron the pair left the business and the altercation became physical.

Both men were taken to hospital, with one having suffered more serious injuries than the other.

Bergeron said they are still waiting for the second man’s health status, noting he lost consciousness during his transport to hospital. The other man’s injuries were not life threatening, he said.

Preliminary information obtained by police indicate the two might have known each other but Bergeron said that information still needs to be validated.

The reason behind the argument has yet to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

