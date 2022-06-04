Surrey RCMP asking public to identify man who fell off Patullo Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a man who fell from the Patullo Bridge on May 15, 2022.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has opened an investigation surrounding the circumstances involving the death.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man who fell from the Patullo Bridge on May 15. Described as: Filipino, 40-50 Years old, Medium – Heavy build, Thinning hair, black windbreaker/hard shell jacket, white t-shirt, jeans. https://t.co/HuZ3IIdydN pic.twitter.com/EXfxuZmzfV — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) June 3, 2022

“Police are actively trying to identify the man who is presumed to be deceased, however, his body has not yet been recovered,” said Vanessa Munn, a Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

“No missing persons investigations matching the man’s description have been located, but police believe that someone may recognize him.”

Police describe the man as Filipino, 40 to 50 years old, medium to heavy build, thinning hair, and was wearing a black windbreaker, a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

According to the IIO, RCMP officers responded to a call from a bystander concerned for the man’s safety as he was at a railing on the Pattullo Bridge.

While RCMP officers spoke to the man, he fell from the bridge.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP of BC Crime Stoppers.

