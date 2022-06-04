Menu

Canada

Surrey RCMP asking public to identify man who fell off Patullo Bridge

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 2:15 pm
Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP is asking the public to identify a man who fell from the Patullo Bridge. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a man who fell from the Patullo Bridge on May 15, 2022.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has opened an investigation surrounding the circumstances involving the death.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are actively trying to identify the man who is presumed to be deceased, however, his body has not yet been recovered,” said Vanessa Munn, a Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

“No missing persons investigations matching the man’s description have been located, but police believe that someone may recognize him.”

Read more: Teen arrested for uttering threats, attempting to stab police officer in Burnaby, B.C.

Police describe the man as Filipino, 40 to 50 years old, medium to heavy build, thinning hair, and was wearing a black windbreaker, a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

According to the IIO, RCMP officers responded to a call from a bystander concerned for the man’s safety as he was at a railing on the Pattullo Bridge.

While RCMP officers spoke to the man, he fell from the bridge.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP of BC Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
