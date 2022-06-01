Menu

Crime

North Okanagan RCMP searching for wanted man

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 7:17 pm
Police say Justin Tyler Howarth, 34, is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, theft, uttering threats and pointing a firearm. View image in full screen
Police say Justin Tyler Howarth, 34, is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, theft, uttering threats and pointing a firearm. Submitted

Police in the North Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say Justin Tyler Howarth, 34, is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

RCMP say Howarth is believed to be in the North Okanagan, but he is considered to be violent and should not be approached.

Howarth is described as being 5′ 9″, 146 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say if you see Howarth, call your local RCMP detachment immediately or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online.

