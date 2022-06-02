Teen arrested for uttering threats, attempting to stab police officer in Burnaby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A teen has been arrested after uttering threats and attempting to stab a police officer in Burnaby, B.C. on Wednesday evening.

Mounties have recommended charges against the 15-year-old boyof assault with a weapon and uttering threats. He demonstrated “erratic behaviour,” police said in a Thursday news release.

“This was a dynamic situation that escalated in just moments, and thankfully no injuries were sustained as a result of this incident,” said Supt. Sunny Parmar in the release.

According to police, the teen approached an officer in his vehicle around 7 p.m. near Hastings Street and Duthie Avenue, and made repeated offensive gestures “in a blatant attempt to engage with the officer.”

When the officer stepped out of his car, the teen “immediately threatened to kill the officer” and a struggle ensued as the officer attempted to arrested him.

“During this struggle the suspect produced a knife and attempted to stab the officer,” reads the release.

The teen then fled to a nearby residence, prompting a lockdown of the area.

Police said they attempted to negotiate with the teen and his family. After about an hour, the teen surrendered and went into custody safely.

Charges against the boy have not yet been laid by the BC Prosecution Service.