61-year-old man charged in machete incident at Vancouver gas station

A 61-year-old man has been charged in relation to a random and unprovoked attack at a Vancouver gas station earlier this week.

Leslie Dale Chudek has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats, and operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public after the incident occurred on Wednesday morning at the Esso gas station on Hastings Street near Skeena, police said.

Around 6:30 a.m., callers to 911 reported a man hitting a pedestrian with his car, then allegedly chasing several people while holding a knife and a machete, police said.

He punched another man, then went back to the pedestrian and stabbed him in the neck and back, police said.

Witness Justin Lloyd said he was asleep in a nearby apartment when he woke up to what he thought was a car alarm.

“We looked out the window and realized something bigger was going on,” he said. “It appeared someone had crashed a car.

“I looked out the window and there was a man brandishing a machete and chasing people around the gas station parking lot. One of the people grabbed a rock to try and protect themselves, another grabbed a garbage bin lid. It was pretty chaotic.”

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the man who was punched was treated at the scene, police.

Chudek remains in custody.

