Crime

N.S. RCMP investigate suspicious death in Pictou after man hit by truck

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 1:40 pm
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after they say a man was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup truck Friday night. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after they say a man was struck and killed by the driver of a pickup truck Friday night. Files

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a suspicious death in Pictou after they say a man was hit by the driver of a pickup truck Friday evening.

Spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on Denoon Street, at the intersection of Cedar and Union streets, around 9:55 p.m.

A 56-year-old man from Pictou was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody. Joyce said he remains in custody and his identity will be released if charges are laid.

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP say armed man shot by officer during morning incident

Joyce could not provide many details about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation, but said it was “not like a crosswalk violation at all.”

“From the evidence and what police learned at the scene, we believe there was intent on behalf of the driver,” he said.

He said the investigation is ongoing. The RCMP Northeast Nova major crime unit, as well as the RCMP collision analyst and reconstructionist, and the Nova Scotia medical examiner’s office are working with the Pictou County district RCMP.

