Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP say armed man shot by officer during morning incident

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 9:31 am
Click to play video: 'SIU says man fatally shot by Toronto Police had a pellet gun' SIU says man fatally shot by Toronto Police had a pellet gun
The Special Investigations Unit is now probing the events that led police to shoot the 27-year-old man. It happened after numerous 911 calls reported a man with a firearm walking near a school in south Scarborough. Marianne Dimain reports.

A man was injured after he was shot by an RCMP officer during an incident Thursday morning.

In a short Twitter thread, the Nova Scotia RCMP said members responded to a home in the area of Highway 6 between McInnis Road and Sunrise Trail in Upper Malagash, N.S. Thursday morning.

It said an armed man was threatening people known to him inside the home.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the RCMP response, a member discharged their firearm. The suspect sustained injuries,” a tweet said.

Trending Stories

The RCMP said nobody else in the home was injured and EHS transported the suspect to hospital.

The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team, a watchdog agency which investigates all serious matters involving police.

SIRT director Felix Cacchione confirmed that an investigator was “en route,” but couldn’t provide more details about the case.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagNova Scotia RCMP tagPolice Shooting tagSIRT tagSerious Incident Response Team tagpolice shoot armed man tagrcmp shoot armed man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers