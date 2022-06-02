Nova Scotia RCMP say armed man shot by officer during morning incident

A man was injured after he was shot by an RCMP officer during an incident Thursday morning.
In a short Twitter thread, the Nova Scotia RCMP said members responded to a home in the area of Highway 6 between McInnis Road and Sunrise Trail in Upper Malagash, N.S. Thursday morning.
It said an armed man was threatening people known to him inside the home.
“During the RCMP response, a member discharged their firearm. The suspect sustained injuries,” a tweet said.
The RCMP said nobody else in the home was injured and EHS transported the suspect to hospital.
The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team, a watchdog agency which investigates all serious matters involving police.
SIRT director Felix Cacchione confirmed that an investigator was “en route,” but couldn’t provide more details about the case.
