Nova Scotia RCMP say armed man shot by officer during morning incident

A man was injured after he was shot by an RCMP officer during an incident Thursday morning.

In a short Twitter thread, the Nova Scotia RCMP said members responded to a home in the area of Highway 6 between McInnis Road and Sunrise Trail in Upper Malagash, N.S. Thursday morning.

It said an armed man was threatening people known to him inside the home.

2/2 During the RCMP response, a member discharged their firearm. The suspect sustained injuries. EHS transported suspect to hospital. No one else in the home was injured. More details to follow. The matter has been referred to SiRT. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 2, 2022

“During the RCMP response, a member discharged their firearm. The suspect sustained injuries,” a tweet said.

The RCMP said nobody else in the home was injured and EHS transported the suspect to hospital.

The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team, a watchdog agency which investigates all serious matters involving police.

SIRT director Felix Cacchione confirmed that an investigator was “en route,” but couldn’t provide more details about the case.