Crime

1 in hospital after assault on transit bus in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 3:55 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One person was taken to hospital following an alleged assault on a transit bus in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

It happened Friday morning on East Hastings Street near Jackson Avenue.

Read more: Transit police stepping up presence following spike in violence aboard buses, SkyTrain

Vancouver police said shortly after noon they were still gathering information, but that the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police added that the incident may have been a robbery.

Metro Vancouver transit police say more officers needed

The attack comes amid increased scrutiny about violence involving transit in Metro Vancouver, in the wake of several high-profile incidents including the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy aboard a bus in Surrey.

Transit police said Wednesday they were stepping up their presence across the system in response to the recent violence.

Read more: ‘My best little buddy’: Family of 17-year-old stabbed and killed on Surrey bus speak out

Transit police statistics showed 1,572 “crimes against persons” recorded in 2022, down from a high of 2,056 in 2016, but up from 1,376 in 2021 and 1,456 in 2020.

The force said it saw a decline in the volume of reported crimes per 100,000 transit passengers between 2021 and 2022, though noted passenger boardings were up by 45 per cent in that same period.

VancouverTransitPublic TransitVancouver crimeTransit SafetyVancouver transitBus Assaulttransit assaulttransit attackVancouver bus assaultvancouver tranist assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

