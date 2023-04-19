Transit police release video, images of Surrey, B.C. SkyTrain stabbing suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have released CCTV video and images of the suspect believed to be responsible for a stabbing at the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station on the weekend.

On Saturday, around 1 a.m., Surrey RCMP and transit police said they responded to calls about a violent incident.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old suffering from a “serious” stab wound to his stomach area.

Police have now released images of the suspect in hopes of identifying the man through the public.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking to identify this suspect. Metro Vancouver Transit Police

“Our detectives have undertaken several investigative avenues to identify the suspect and are now appealing to the public for help so that an arrest can be made,” said Stephen Crosby, a Metro Vancouver Transit Police spokesperson.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend boarded a SkyTrain at Gateway Station heading for Surrey Central.

While the train was in motion, there was an alleged verbal interaction between the victim and a nearby male passenger, which resulted in the male passenger pulling out a sharp object and stabbing the victim in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition and police said he has been released since then.

Police describe the suspect as a man, standing six feet tall, with a light brown beard.

He was wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie pulled over a designer hat and blue jeans with black shoes. The hoodie has “Trust No One” embroidered on the hood and the man also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-515-8302.