Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Transit police release video, images of Surrey, B.C. SkyTrain stabbing suspect

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Transit police working to identify Surrey SkyTrain stabbing suspect'
Transit police working to identify Surrey SkyTrain stabbing suspect
Metro Vancouver Transit Police have released images and video of a man who they believe is responsible for a stabbing in Surrey at a SkyTrain station.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have released CCTV video and images of the suspect believed to be responsible for a stabbing at the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station on the weekend.

On Saturday, around 1 a.m., Surrey RCMP and transit police said they responded to calls about a violent incident.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old suffering from a “serious” stab wound to his stomach area.

Police have now released images of the suspect in hopes of identifying the man through the public.

Surrey stabbing suspect
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking to identify this suspect. Metro Vancouver Transit Police

Read more: ‘My best little buddy’: Family of 17-year-old stabbed and killed on Surrey bus speak out

Story continues below advertisement

“Our detectives have undertaken several investigative avenues to identify the suspect and are now appealing to the public for help so that an arrest can be made,” said Stephen Crosby, a Metro Vancouver Transit Police spokesperson.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend boarded a SkyTrain at Gateway Station heading for Surrey Central.

While the train was in motion, there was an alleged verbal interaction between the victim and a nearby male passenger, which resulted in the male passenger pulling out a sharp object and stabbing the victim in the abdomen, police said.

Click to play video: 'Teen charged in Nanaimo school knife incident'
Teen charged in Nanaimo school knife incident

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition and police said he has been released since then.

Police describe the suspect as a man, standing six feet tall, with a light brown beard.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie pulled over a designer hat and blue jeans with black shoes. The hoodie has “Trust No One” embroidered on the hood and the man also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-515-8302.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver transit police chief speaking out'
Metro Vancouver transit police chief speaking out
Related News
Metro Vancouvermetro vancouver transit policeSkyTrain stabbingSurrey Central stabbingSurrey SkyTrain StabbingSurrey stabbing suspectSurrey stabbing SkyTrain station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers