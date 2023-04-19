Menu

Canada

Family, friends gather for 17-year-old stabbing victim vigil in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'Vigil held for Ethan Bespflug'
Vigil held for Ethan Bespflug
An emotional vigil in Surrey, to remember Ethan Bespflug, the 17 year old who was stabbed to death while riding a bus one week ago.
Dozens of people gathered Tuesday evening for 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug’s candlelight vigil in Surrey, B.C.

“It is nice to have all this love and support, and it shows the magnitude of how he touched people’s lives and the person he was,” said Holly Indridson, Ethan’s mother.

“He was a genuine person. He was passionate and loving.”

Read more: Suspect charged in connection with fatal Surrey bus stabbing of teen Ethan Bespflug

Friends and family gathered near King George Boulevard and 100th Avenue, where Bespflug was fatally stabbed on April 11.

Bespflug was killed following an altercation on a Surrey bus.

“He was the best kid,” said Michael Gallacher, Ethan’s stepfather.

“I’ll miss him to death.”

A group of Ethan’s friends talked about him Tuesday night. They said Ethan’s smile and kindness will be something they always remember.

Read more: Mom whose son was killed in Surrey bus stabbing urges people to call police, not film violence

A suspect is in custody and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Bespflug.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said officers arrested 20-year-old Kaiden Mintenko of Burnaby at a residence on Sunday. The charge was laid on Monday afternoon.

“They were known to each other through a third party,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a Monday press conference. “We can confirm this was not a random attack.”

Mintenko was known to police, he added.

“It helps knowing there is a person in custody and they can’t hurt anyone else’s child,” Indridson said.

“No one should have to go through that pain.”

