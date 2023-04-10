Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for alleged assaults, attempted slashing after Burnaby SkyTrain ride

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 2:18 pm
A Millennium Line Skytrain is seen in Burnaby, B.C. with the North Shore Mountains in the distance on Jan. 13, 2013. View image in full screen
FILE - A Millennium Line Skytrain is seen in Burnaby, B.C. with the North Shore Mountains in the distance on Jan. 13, 2013. Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a series of alleged assaults on a Millennium Line train in Burnaby on Sun. April 9, 2023. The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested after a series of alleged assaults and an attempted knife-slashing after a SkyTrain ride early on Sunday morning.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the suspect was assaulting passengers without cause while riding a Millennium Line train in Burnaby, B.C. just after midnight.

He was intercepted by police at Lougheed Station, but when officers tried to speak with him, he allegedly hit one of them in the face and fled toward Lougheed Highway and Austin Avenue.

Read more: Suspect image released in relation to damage done to Surrey, B.C. cenotaph

“Police pursued on foot and caught up with the suspect near the busy intersection,” states a Monday news release.

“During the interaction with police that followed, the suspect produced a knife and attempted to slash one of the officers.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release revised handcuffing policy'
Vancouver police release revised handcuffing policy

Police used a conducted energy weapon — often called Tasers — on him, but said it was ineffective. An officer then tried to shoot him with a firearm, but missed.

Trending Now

No one was seriously injured in the course of the arrest, and police said the suspect remains in custody.

More on Crime
metro vancouver transit policeSkyTrain assaultskytrain crimeLougheed StationLougheed Station assaultMan arrested Lougheed HighwayMillennium Line assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers