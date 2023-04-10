Man arrested for alleged assaults, attempted slashing after Burnaby SkyTrain ride

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after a series of alleged assaults and an attempted knife-slashing after a SkyTrain ride early on Sunday morning.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the suspect was assaulting passengers without cause while riding a Millennium Line train in Burnaby, B.C. just after midnight.

He was intercepted by police at Lougheed Station, but when officers tried to speak with him, he allegedly hit one of them in the face and fled toward Lougheed Highway and Austin Avenue.

“Police pursued on foot and caught up with the suspect near the busy intersection,” states a Monday news release.

“During the interaction with police that followed, the suspect produced a knife and attempted to slash one of the officers.”

Police used a conducted energy weapon — often called Tasers — on him, but said it was ineffective. An officer then tried to shoot him with a firearm, but missed.

No one was seriously injured in the course of the arrest, and police said the suspect remains in custody.