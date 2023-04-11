Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim hospitalized, suspects sought after SkyTrain stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Stabbing incident at Colombia SkyTrain Station'
Stabbing incident at Colombia SkyTrain Station
WATCH: An altercation at Columbia SkyTrain Station in New Westminster ended with one person being stabbed Monday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Wesminster police are searching for three suspects after a stabbing at the Columbia SkyTrain Station on Monday that left one victim injured.

The incident took place before 11 p.m., the result of an altercation between two groups at the station, police said in a Tuesday news release. The suspects fled to Columbia Street after the stabbing and have not been located.

They did not know the victim, police said.

“This type of violence occurring in a public place is concerning, and our detectives are working diligently to bring the persons responsible to justice,” wrote Sgt. Andrew Leaver in the release.

Read more: Man arrested for alleged assaults, attempted slashing after Burnaby SkyTrain ride

The first suspect is believed to be between 18 and 20 years old with a thin moustache. He wore a black shoulder bag, a black beanie, a grey hoodie, a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

The second is described as a man with short dark hair who wore dark jeans, a black hoodie with a large white logo and dark boots. He also carried a purse.

The woman is believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. She wore a black hoodie with writing on the front, black pants and white running shoes.

Trending Now

Witnesses to the incident are asked to call 604-529-2430 or email and reference the file number 23-5589.

Click to play video: 'Suspect in custody after violent SkyTrain incident in Burnaby'
Suspect in custody after violent SkyTrain incident in Burnaby
New Westminster PoliceSkyTrain assaultNew Westminster crimeskytrain crimeNew Westminster stabbingSkyTrain stabbingColumbia SkyTrain stabbingColumbia SkyTrain stabbing suspects
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers