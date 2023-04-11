Victim hospitalized, suspects sought after SkyTrain stabbing in New Westminster, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

New Wesminster police are searching for three suspects after a stabbing at the Columbia SkyTrain Station on Monday that left one victim injured.

The incident took place before 11 p.m., the result of an altercation between two groups at the station, police said in a Tuesday news release. The suspects fled to Columbia Street after the stabbing and have not been located.

They did not know the victim, police said.

“This type of violence occurring in a public place is concerning, and our detectives are working diligently to bring the persons responsible to justice,” wrote Sgt. Andrew Leaver in the release.

The first suspect is believed to be between 18 and 20 years old with a thin moustache. He wore a black shoulder bag, a black beanie, a grey hoodie, a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second is described as a man with short dark hair who wore dark jeans, a black hoodie with a large white logo and dark boots. He also carried a purse.

The woman is believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. She wore a black hoodie with writing on the front, black pants and white running shoes.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to call 604-529-2430 or email and reference the file number 23-5589.