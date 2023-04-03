Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weekend knife attack on B.C. bus was terrorism, RCMP alleges

By Stewart Bell Global News
Posted April 3, 2023 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Man in life-threatening condition after throat slashing on Surrey bus'
Man in life-threatening condition after throat slashing on Surrey bus
A man was stabbed and critically injured on a Surrey bus on Saturday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An attack on a transit bus in Surrey, B.C. over the weekend is being treated as terrorism after RCMP national security police took over the investigation.

Abdul Aziz Kawam was initially charged with attempted murder for allegedly slashing a bus passenger’s throat on Saturday morning, but prosecutors added four counts of terrorism on Monday.

The incident took place at just after 9:30 a.m. when a man flashed a knife at a bus stop, then boarded a Coast Mountain bus and attacked the victim, who was badly injured but survived.

Read more: The terrorism confronting Canada: Unsophisticated and frustratingly effective

While described at first as a random attack following an altercation, the case took a turn when B.C.’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team was called in.

Story continues below advertisement

The new charges allege he committed an offence “for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group,” according to the B.C. provincial court online docket.

The terrorist group in question has not yet been named.

Kawam was already facing four counts including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

The addition of the terrorism counts means he could face a life sentence. He was scheduled for a court appearance in Surrey this morning.

Click to play video: 'Global News exclusive: Alleged London attacker inspired by New Zealand mosque gunman, sources say'
Global News exclusive: Alleged London attacker inspired by New Zealand mosque gunman, sources say

Terrorism charges for attacks are rare in Canada.

Trending Now

A 2020 attack at a Toronto massage parlour by an alleged INCEL misogynist was treated as “terrorist activity.”

Story continues below advertisement

The same charge was later used against an ISIS supporter who killed a woman on a Toronto sidewalk with a hammer in 2020, and in the 2021 deadly London van attack that allegedly targeted a Muslim family.

The case suggests the continued threat posed by low-level terrorism using everyday objects as weapons.

Read more: Canadian ISIS facilitator denounces extremism, gets 14 years

On March 23, RCMP announced the arrest of a Montreal CEGEP student on terrorism allegations related to the so-called Islamic State.

Mohamed Amine Assal, 18, was arrested on a terrorism peace bond after the FBI tipped off the RCMP to his alleged discussions on social media about conducting attacks.

According to RCMP allegations filed in court, Assal promoted “violent jihad,” translated ISIS materials and counseled an online contact on explosives.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca

More on Crime
Canada terrorismRCMP national securitycanadian terrorismINSETSurrey Bus AttackAbdul Aziz KawamBC bus attack terrorismcanada terrorist attackSurrey knife attackSurrey terrorist attackTerrorist activity BCTerrorist activity Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers