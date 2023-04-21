30,000 baby chicks go missing from Ontario chicken farm: police

Around 30,000 15-day-old chicks have gone missing from a farm north of London, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Huron County.
Police say the owner on Thursday after discovering that the chicks had been taken from the farm in South Huron sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.
An OPP spokesperson told Global News that the birds were in a barn “in an open area” when they were taken but police are still looking into how the thief or thieves fled with the flock.
“The culprit(s) would have knowledge of machinery and barn access,” Const. Craig Soldan told Global News in an email.
It is estimated that each of the chicks is worth $1.40 which works out to a total of $42,000 worth of missing baby chickens.
Read more: Stolen McDonald’s drive-thru sign, 10 road signs found in abandoned pickup: Ontario police
The community of South Huron is about a 45-minute drive north of the city of London,
OPP are asking anyone with information about the missing chickens to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.
