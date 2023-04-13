Menu

Crime

$1 million worth of antiques destroyed in flea market fire in Ontario’s cottage country

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 4:23 pm
Firefighters from Goderich, Central Huron, North Huron, Brussels, Lucknow, and Kincardine were all called in to battle the blaze. View image in full screen
Firefighters from Goderich, Central Huron, North Huron, Brussels, Lucknow, and Kincardine were all called in to battle the blaze. OPP / Twitter
A fire at a flea market in Ontario’s cottage country has caused more than $1 million worth of antiques to go up in smoke, according to Goderich Fire Chief Jeff Wormington.

He said that fire crews were called to the Lakeside Flea Market Road in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township shortly after 7 a.m.

Read more: Stolen McDonald’s drive-thru sign, 10 road signs found in abandoned pickup: Ontario police

When emergency services arrived at the scene, Huron County OPP said they discovered that a barn was “full engulfed” in flames on the north side of Market Road.

Firefighters from Goderich, Central Huron, North Huron, Brussels, Lucknow and Kincardine were all called in to battle the blaze.

At around 3 p.m., Wormington said that crews were mopping up the scene.

An OPP spokesperson said that there was a second building which was also destroyed in the fire as well.

“There is a second structure that was destroyed as well that was attached to the barn. Not sure what was inside the second building,” Const. Craig Soldan told Global News in an email.

“They do have shelving and racks for sale at this location as well as other assorted items.”

There were no injuries reported in the barn which was empty of people or livestock but was full of $1 million worth of antiques, according to Wormington.

Read more: 19-year-old man from Central Huron charged in connection with rollover that left 6 injured

He explained that it “was a complete loss” and that there was “nothing salvageable out of it.”

Wormington said it was too early to out a full estimate on the cost of the fire.

He said that the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was at the scene investigating the fire alongside the Huron County OPP.

