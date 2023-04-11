Menu

Crime

Stolen McDonald’s drive-thru sign, 10 road signs found in abandoned pickup: Ontario police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 2:15 pm
An OPP officer holds a sign for a McDonald's drive-thru.
A stolen McDonald's drive-thru sign was recovered from an abandoned truck in Wingham, Ont. Huron County OPP
A 20-year-old from just outside of Wingham, Ont., has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime after nearly a dozen stolen signs were found in his pickup truck.

Provincial police say 10 stolen road signs from Huron County and a stolen drive-thru sign from the McDonald’s restaurant in Wingham were found inside an abandoned truck on March 5. The truck was stuck in a ditch on Alice Street in Wingham.

The investigation revealed that the owner of the pickup truck was driving it on that date, according to police, and a 20-year-old man from Morris-Turnberry was charged on April 2.

Ten road signs laid out. View image in full screen
OPP say the 10 road signs had been stolen from Huron County. Huron County OPP
