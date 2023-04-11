Stolen McDonald’s drive-thru sign, 10 road signs found in abandoned pickup: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old from just outside of Wingham, Ont., has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime after nearly a dozen stolen signs were found in his pickup truck.

Provincial police say 10 stolen road signs from Huron County and a stolen drive-thru sign from the McDonald’s restaurant in Wingham were found inside an abandoned truck on March 5. The truck was stuck in a ditch on Alice Street in Wingham.

The investigation revealed that the owner of the pickup truck was driving it on that date, according to police, and a 20-year-old man from Morris-Turnberry was charged on April 2.