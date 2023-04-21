Woman dies of ‘serious injuries’ in west London home, ‘person of interest’ detained

Police are investigating a sudden death that took place Thursday afternoon in west London, Ont.
The woman was originally reported to be unresponsive at a home on Redoak Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
According to police, the woman sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead a short time after.
Her identity has not been released.
Officers later identified and found a person of interest who has since been detained for the investigation, police said.
Police believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing and has been reassigned to the major crimes section.
