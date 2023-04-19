1 dead in stolen vehicle collision, southeast London, Ont. school closed Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Princess Elizabeth Public School is closed to in-person learning Wednesday due to an ongoing London, Ont., police investigation in the area.

In a statement from police, investigators say officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue shortly after 2:20 a.m.

The suspected stolen vehicle reportedly fled from police and officers later located it in the area of Adelaide Street South and Thompson Road.

According to police, the vehicle had collided with another vehicle and the uninvolved occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers located a women suspected to be involved in the incident and she was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario’s police oversight agency, was notified and has since invoked its mandate to investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to families of the southeast London school, the Thames Valley District School Board said that students of Princess Elizabeth P.S. “will be able to access independent learning activities” online.