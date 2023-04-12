Menu

Crime

Halifax RCMP charge man with impaired driving, vehicle theft after high-speed escape

By Sam Farley Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 1:06 pm
Global News Morning April 12, 2023
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and vehicle theft after officers stopped a speeding stolen vehicle in the Halifax area, police say.

According to an RCMP news release, Halifax Regional Police learned of a stolen Honda Civic from Ford Street in Fairview at 3 p.m. on April 8.

Two hours later, police say they received multiple reports of the vehicle driving erratically at a speed in the Hammonds Plains area on Lucasville Road.

Read more: ‘Reprehensible’ — Halifax Public Gardens building damaged by fire in another suspected vandalism attack

RCMP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which was travelling at 134 km/h in a 50 km/h posted zone. RCMP decided not to pursue.

A short time later, the vehicle was found at a campground off Highway 1 in Lower Sackville and the driver was tracked to a nearby trailer with help from a Halifax police K9 team.

Read more: One person dies after boating collision on Eel Lake in western Nova Scotia

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment. He was found to be impaired by a drug following an evaluation.

Steven James Maloney is facing five charges, including motor vehicle theft, operation while impaired and fleeing from police. He has been released and is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on June 19.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

