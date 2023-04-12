Halifax RCMP charge man with impaired driving, vehicle theft after high-speed escape

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and vehicle theft after officers stopped a speeding stolen vehicle in the Halifax area, police say.

According to an RCMP news release, Halifax Regional Police learned of a stolen Honda Civic from Ford Street in Fairview at 3 p.m. on April 8.

Two hours later, police say they received multiple reports of the vehicle driving erratically at a speed in the Hammonds Plains area on Lucasville Road.

RCMP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which was travelling at 134 km/h in a 50 km/h posted zone. RCMP decided not to pursue.

A short time later, the vehicle was found at a campground off Highway 1 in Lower Sackville and the driver was tracked to a nearby trailer with help from a Halifax police K9 team.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment. He was found to be impaired by a drug following an evaluation.

Steven James Maloney is facing five charges, including motor vehicle theft, operation while impaired and fleeing from police. He has been released and is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on June 19.