Canada

Search for missing man in Eel Lake in Nova Scotia enters second day

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 2:55 pm
Nova Scotia's RCMP issued a tweet on Saturday saying they're still searching for a male boater who fell overboard in the area of Eel Lake in Digby County, N.S. on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's RCMP issued a tweet on Saturday saying they're still searching for a male boater who fell overboard in the area of Eel Lake in Digby County, N.S. on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Mounties in Nova Scotia say they’re searching for a boater who went missing on Friday.

Provincial RCMP issued a tweet on Saturday saying search teams, including a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources, are looking for a man who fell overboard in the area of Eel Lake in Digby County, N.S.

They say the search began on Friday afternoon following a boating collision in which one man was rescued.

Efforts to find the missing man were expected to continue throughout the day Saturday.

Police provided no details about the collision and have released little information about the missing boater.

Those involved in the search include Mounties from the Meteghan detachment, the Little Brook Fire Department and other emergency services.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2023.

