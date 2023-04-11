Halifax Public Gardens building damaged by fire in another suspected vandalism attack

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after the Horticultural Hall at the Halifax Public Gardens was damaged in a suspicious fire, the latest in a series of bizarre vandalism at the park.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Monday night. The fire was extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

View image in full screen Police responded to the fire at the Halifax Public Gardens around 11 p.m. Monday. Submitted

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information or video to come forward.

It’s the second time the 175-year-old building was damaged in a suspicious fire in a matter of months.

First responders were called to the gardens back in September after the Horticultural Hall was set aflame in what police said was an arson.

There were also no injuries in that fire.

At the end of March, Friends of the Public Gardens shared a picture of the repair work being done after the last fire.

At the time of that fire, the gardens was still reeling from a baffling act of vandalism that damaged dozens of trees.

In late July, 32 trees at the garden were vandalized when an unknown vandal or group broke into the Public Gardens and removed strips of bark around the trunk of the trees “in an apparent attempt to kill them.”

The bark cutting, known as girdling, is a way to kill a tree without cutting it down, as the cambium layer the part of the tree that produces new wood is damaged. Most of the trees were between 50 and 200 years old. At least four trees were removed since the incident as staff try to save the rest.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are still investigating, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in that case.

Global News has contacted Friends of the Public Gardens for comment.