Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax Public Gardens building damaged by fire in another suspected vandalism attack

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 8:24 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax residents baffled by vandalism at Public Gardens'
Halifax residents baffled by vandalism at Public Gardens
Police are calling a fire at the Horticulture Hall in the Halifax Public Gardens Thursday night an arson. An investigation is underway, but local garden-goers are growing concerned about the Public Gardens. The arson comes two months after dozens of trees in the park were vandalized. Alicia Draus reports – Sep 17, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after the Horticultural Hall at the Halifax Public Gardens was damaged in a suspicious fire, the latest in a series of bizarre vandalism at the park.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Monday night. The fire was extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

Police responded to the fire at the Halifax Public Gardens around 11 p.m. Monday. View image in full screen
Police responded to the fire at the Halifax Public Gardens around 11 p.m. Monday. Submitted

 

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information or video to come forward.

It’s the second time the 175-year-old building was damaged in a suspicious fire in a matter of months.

First responders were called to the gardens back in September after the Horticultural Hall was set aflame in what police said was an arson.

Read more: 175-year-old building damaged in Halifax Public Gardens arson blaze

More on Canada

There were also no injuries in that fire.

At the end of March, Friends of the Public Gardens shared a picture of the repair work being done after the last fire.

Trending Now

At the time of that fire, the gardens was still reeling from a baffling act of vandalism that damaged dozens of trees.

In late July, 32 trees at the garden were vandalized when an unknown vandal or group broke into the Public Gardens and removed strips of bark around the trunk of the trees “in an apparent attempt to kill them.”

The bark cutting, known as girdling, is a way to kill a tree without cutting it down, as the cambium layer the part of the tree that produces new wood is damaged. Most of the trees were between 50 and 200 years old. At least four trees were removed since the incident as staff try to save the rest.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘It’s very sad’: Residents baffled by vandalism at Halifax Public Gardens

Police are still investigating, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in that case.

Global News has contacted Friends of the Public Gardens for comment.

Suspicious FireHalifax Public Gardenspublic gardens vandalismhalifax public gardens firehalifax public gardens vandalismhalifax public gardens suspicious firehalifax public gardens trees
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers