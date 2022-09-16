Menu

Fire

175-year-old building damaged in Halifax Public Gardens arson blaze

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 16' Global News Morning Halifax: September 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A fire erupted Thursday night at the Halifax Public Gardens, damaging the Horticultural Hall built in 1847.

Police have said the cause was arson.

In a Friday release Halifax police said it was reported that the building, which now houses the Uncommon Grounds Cafe, was ablaze at around 10 p.m.

Read more: ‘Senseless act’: Trees damaged by axe inside Halifax Public Gardens

“There were no reported injuries, and the fire is being investigated,” police said.

This comes after 32 trees were vandalized at the Public Gardens in late July, when an unknown vandal or group broke into the Public Gardens and removed strips of bark around the trunk of the trees “in an apparent attempt to kill them.”

The bark cutting, known as girdling, is a way to kill a tree without cutting it down, as the cambium layer the part of the tree that produces new wood is damaged. Most of the trees were between 50 and 200 years old, and four have been removed since the incident as staff try to save the rest.

A tree at the Halifax Public Gardens is seen after the gated park was broken into and vandalised. View image in full screen
A tree at the Halifax Public Gardens is seen after the gated park was broken into and vandalised. Alexa MacLean / Global News

Police are still investigating, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in that case.

Police ask anyone with information or video from the Spring Garden Road area near the Public Gardens to contact police.

— With files from Alex Cooke. 

 

