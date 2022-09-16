175-year-old building damaged in Halifax Public Gardens arson blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A fire erupted Thursday night at the Halifax Public Gardens, damaging the Horticultural Hall built in 1847.

Police have said the cause was arson.

A fire last night damaged the Horticultural Hall in #Halifax’s Public Gardens. It was built in 1847 and today houses the Uncommon Grounds Cafe. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/53NTKQbHsX — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) September 16, 2022

In a Friday release Halifax police said it was reported that the building, which now houses the Uncommon Grounds Cafe, was ablaze at around 10 p.m.

“There were no reported injuries, and the fire is being investigated,” police said.

Last night, a fire broke out at Horticultural Hall in the Public Gardens. An inner corner of the bldg, 2 windows, and part of the roof were damaged. Cause is still undetermined. Thank you to @hfxfire and @HfxRegPolice for the very rapid response. #halifax #halifaxpublicgardens pic.twitter.com/3vVbGCQDBR — Halifax Public Gardens (@HfxPublicGarden) September 16, 2022

This comes after 32 trees were vandalized at the Public Gardens in late July, when an unknown vandal or group broke into the Public Gardens and removed strips of bark around the trunk of the trees “in an apparent attempt to kill them.”

The bark cutting, known as girdling, is a way to kill a tree without cutting it down, as the cambium layer the part of the tree that produces new wood is damaged. Most of the trees were between 50 and 200 years old, and four have been removed since the incident as staff try to save the rest.

Police are still investigating, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in that case.

Police ask anyone with information or video from the Spring Garden Road area near the Public Gardens to contact police.

— With files from Alex Cooke.