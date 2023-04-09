Menu

Crime

Robbery at knifepoint leaves man hospitalized, Winnipeg police search for suspect

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 1:07 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police are looking for a second suspect after a robbery at knifepoint left a man hospitalized Saturday night.

At 11:45 p.m. police went to the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue and found a 40-year-old man who was suffering from severe upper-body injuries from a stabbing.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable. Two suspects ran away before the police arrived.

On Sunday at 12:10 a.m., officers saw one of the suspects walking in the Logan Avenue and Winks Street area.

Read more: Suspect sought after gun fired during Winnipeg robbery, police say

Police say officers asked the suspect to stop but he immediately ran away. After a short foot pursuit, officers placed him under arrest without incident. A sharp-edged weapon was recovered nearby, police say.

Investigators learned the victim was walking in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue when the suspects went up to him and attempted to rob him at knifepoint. Unprovoked, one of the suspects stabbed the man and then both suspects ran away and the victim ran to safety for assistance.

A 24-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and faces charges related to robbery and failure to comply with a condition of release order.

Trending Now

Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other and the second suspect remains outstanding.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect but anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

ManitobaWinnipeg policeRobberyWinnipeg crimeWPSRandom CrimeRobbery at kinfepoint
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

