Suspect sought after gun fired during Winnipeg robbery: police

Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man fired a gun while robbing a Winnipeg business Wednesday.

Police were called to the unnamed business in the 200 block of Watt Street just before 9:30 p.m.

They say a masked man chose several items from the store before pulling out a gun and pointing it at the woman behind the counter.

Police say the suspect fired the gun to the side of the woman before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and product.

The woman was not physically injured and the suspect fled on foot.

Police, including the police helicopter, swarmed the area, but the suspect got away, investigators said in a release Thursday.

The robbery is being investigated by the major crimes unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).