Winnipeg police respond to several assaults involving bear spray on Sunday

Winnipeg police responded to several assaults involving two male suspects between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say several of the victims were in the city’s West End and Downtown areas.

The first incident happened around 9:50 a.m. when officers went to Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street and found a 30-year-old man who was suffering the effects of bear spray. Winnipeg Fire Paramedics personnel on the scene treated and medically cleared the victim.

Ten minutes later, officers went to the 300 block of Langside Street and found a 24-year-old woman who was suffering from an upper-body injury as well as the effects of bear spray. She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Then at 12:45 p.m. officers found a 33-year-old man who was also suffering from the effects of bear spray after going to Colony Square at St Mary Avenue for the report of a man who had been assaulted, but he did not need medical assistance.

In all of the cases, the police reported pointed to two men as suspects and a fourth incident happened at 7:30 a.m. where two suspects were observed chasing two victims with unknown weapons. Police say the victims have yet to come forward. However, the suspects’ descriptions provided are believed to be related to the other incidents.

Through the investigation, police believe the incidents above are related due to similarities in the suspect description, the narrow timeline, and the location of the incidents.

Police describe the suspects as two adult men with skinny builds, approximately 20 years of age, between 5’6″ and 5’8 in height, both wearing black hooded bomber jackets wearing black/blue jeans.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Members of the public are urged to call 911 in the case of an emergency.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).