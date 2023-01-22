2 young adults arrested after assault on ride-share vehicle driver: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two young adults have been arrested after an assault on a ride-share vehicle driver on Jan. 18 at a restaurant in the 600 block of St. James Street in Winnipeg.

Investigators learned that on the date of the incident, a group of suspects entered a ride-sharing vehicle.

The driver explained that the vehicle could no longer accept any more passengers as it had exceeded capacity.

At this point, police say the suspects verbally threatened to harm the driver and, while still inside the vehicle, one of them produced a firearm and pistol-whipped the driver.

This caused minor injuries to the driver but no medical attention was needed.

Investigators also learned that the suspects attempted to steal the driver’s cell phone before fleeing from the vehicle.

Police say while they fled, a man used the firearm and shot at the driver’s vehicle several times but no damage or injuries were reported.

On Saturday, police say they identified two suspects who were seen travelling in a vehicle at Dale Boulevard and Kersey Bay.

Officers conducted a high-risk vehicle traffic stop and arrested both suspects without incident.

Then on Sunday, police say a search warrant was used at a linked residence in the first 100 block of Dellwood Crescent and the following items were seized:

Approximately $18,500 in currency

Approximately 29 grams of suspected cocaine (Estimated Street Value: $2,999)

Approximately 15 tablets of suspected Oxycodone (Estimated Street Value: $150)

Assorted clothing (believed worn during the robbery)

However, police say the firearm is still outstanding.

A 21-year-old man from Berens River, Manitoba, and a 19-year-old woman from Long Plain, Manitoba, have been arrested and charged. Both remain in custody.

The investigation continues and anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

