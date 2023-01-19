Winnipeg police called to 2 separate shootings Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for suspects involved in two separate shootings Wednesday.

The first report of shots fired came in shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Maryland Street.

Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical care before the victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

0:28 Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

Police were then called to a report of shots fired and an assault near a restaurant in the 600 block of St. James Street just before 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say a group of people left the restaurant and got into a ridesharing vehicle, where they say a “disagreement ensued.”

They say the 28-year-old driver was assaulted with a firearm and several shots were fired before the suspects fled the area.

The driver was injured but did not need to go to hospital, police said Thursday.

The major crimes unit is investigating both shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

On Jan. 18, WPS responded to a report of gunshots at a restaurant in the 600 block of St. James Street. A ridesharing driver, 28, was assaulted with a gun and shots were fired after a disagreement with a group. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. More: https://t.co/S0rgM2U7s7 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 19, 2023