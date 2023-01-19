Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police called to 2 separate shootings Wednesday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 1:36 pm
Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg police vehicle as seen in this file photo. Global News / File

Winnipeg police are looking for suspects involved in two separate shootings Wednesday.

The first report of shots fired came in shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Maryland Street.

Read more: Business dispute leads to shooting, attempted murder charges, Winnipeg police say

Read next: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical care before the victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Click to play video: 'Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment'
Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

Police were then called to a report of shots fired and an assault near a restaurant in the 600 block of St. James Street just before 7 p.m.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say a group of people left the restaurant and got into a ridesharing vehicle, where they say a “disagreement ensued.”

They say the 28-year-old driver was assaulted with a firearm and several shots were fired before the suspects fled the area.

Read more: Winnipeg teen charged in man’s shooting on Young Street

Read next: U.S. seeing uptick in illegal border crossings from Canada

The driver was injured but did not need to go to hospital, police said Thursday.

The major crimes unit is investigating both shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Advertisement
Winnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg shootingMaryland StreetSt. James StreetWinipeg PoliceWinnipeg shots fired
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers