Business dispute leads to shooting, attempted murder charges: Winnipeg police

A dispute between two business partners has ended with an attempted murder charge after a man was shot at a Winnipeg storage facility earlier this week.
Police, including the tactical support unit, were called to the storage facility in the 1000 block of Elgin Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the lower body. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.
They say a man was caught trying to flee the scene in a vehicle. The man was arrested without incident and police say they seized a loaded .22-calibre rifle.
Police say the victim and the suspect were involved in a dispute over a dissolving business partnership.
They allege the suspect showed up at the business with a gun and the victim was shot during a struggle between the two men.
They say the suspect threatened to kill the victim after being disarmed with help from a bystander.
A 27-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, and uttering threats.
