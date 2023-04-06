Recurring problem areas targeted by Kelowna Mounties

Send this page to someone via email

Plainclothes and uniformed RCMP officers in Kelowna turned their focus last week to areas within the city with recurring problems and, as expected, they found some.

The area of most concern is in the downtown core, and on March 31 there were groups of youth were beginning to gather and poorly behave.

In just over an hour of observations and enforcement, RCMP said officers located and seized a weapon, seized alcohol and drugs, arrested two for being intoxicated in public charging one criminally – all of these incidents involved youths. Plainclothes officers were also forced to intervene in what surely would have been a large fight between two groups of youths.

“This is turning into a recurring problem from what seems to be the same group of people and we remind everyone that we do not tolerate any abusive or violent behaviour anywhere in our community,” Sgt. Scott Powrie, Operations NCO of the Community Safety Unit said. “These enforcement initiatives will continue until the message is fully received, zero tolerance.”

While the downtown group of troublemakers was caught in the act, other typically problematic areas offered a pleasant surprise.

Members of the Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) spent several hours riding Kelowna’s transit system in plain clothes to monitor and address any concerning behaviour after recent reports of groups of youth troubling both passengers and BC Transit employees.

Officers in separate teams were riding different buses between UBCO and the Queensway bus loop and made numerous observations, including how polite people are to the drivers.

“The buses had an inviting environment, passengers were happy and people were very polite to the drivers,” Gauthier said.

“It was nice seeing passengers yelling ‘thank you’ from the back of the bus as they were stepping off, it’s a gentle reminder of how everyone should carry themselves.”

After dark, officers also attended the McCurdy quarry where parties with youth have been generating cause for concern, including fires, alcohol and violence. On this particular evening, there was no party and no youth hanging around, police said.