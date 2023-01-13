Menu

Comments

Crime

‘Expect more’ say Kelowna, B.C. RCMP after targeted effort to reduce theft

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 8:22 pm
Police say six people were arrested on Wednesday after RCMP targeted the Capri Centre Mall area. View image in full screen
Police say six people were arrested on Wednesday after RCMP targeted the Capri Centre Mall area. RCMP

A targeted effort to reduce crime near Capri Centre Mall netted six arrests on Wednesday.

That’s according to Kelowna, B.C., RCMP, who say the area has seen an increase in thefts, social disorder and other reported incidents to police.

“The goal of the project was to not only reduce these incidents but also target repeat offenders,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“Officers in uniform and plain clothes conducted surveillance and enforcement starting in the morning, catching the first thief within 45 minutes.”

Police say over the next few hours, officers arrested six individuals, including one man with numerous warrants for his arrest.

“The boldness of some of these thefts have become concerning, including one man who grabbed about $50 worth of merchandise, made no efforts of concealing it and then simply walked out,” said Const. Mike Gauthier of the Community Safety Unit (CSU).

“Fortunately, he was noticed and taken into custody immediately.”

Police say they will be recommending charges of theft to the BC Prosecution Service.

“Expect more,” added Sgt. Scott Powrie of the CSU.

“We have additional projects happening soon where we will be working with our local retail loss prevention officers throughout the city to focus on apprehending repeat and violent offenders.”

