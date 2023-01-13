Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP arrest man with replica handgun

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 8:06 pm
Police say the arrest happened along the 1600 block of St. Paul Street on Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police say the arrest happened along the 1600 block of St. Paul Street on Friday afternoon. Global News

A man was arrested in the downtown area, say Kelowna RCMP, following a weapons report on Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the 1600 block of St. Paul Street around 1:45 p.m., for someone pointing a possible weapon, which was confirmed via video.

The street was quickly blocked off and a man was arrested without incident.

RCMP say the suspect was carrying a replica handgun, and that there was no concern for public safety.

The street was reopened soon afterward, with police saying they will continue to investigate the incident.

CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPdowntown kelownaReplica HandgunSt. Paul StreetKelowna Arrest
