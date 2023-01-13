Kelowna RCMP arrest man with replica handgun

A man was arrested in the downtown area, say Kelowna RCMP, following a weapons report on Friday afternoon.
Police say they were called to the 1600 block of St. Paul Street around 1:45 p.m., for someone pointing a possible weapon, which was confirmed via video.
The street was quickly blocked off and a man was arrested without incident.
RCMP say the suspect was carrying a replica handgun, and that there was no concern for public safety.
The street was reopened soon afterward, with police saying they will continue to investigate the incident.
