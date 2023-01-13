Menu

Crime

Kelowna mall stung by second food-court pepper-spray incident

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 3:22 pm
Orchard Park Shopping Centre . View image in full screen
Orchard Park Shopping Centre . Steve Beskidny / Global News

Patrons of a Kelowna mall food court were met with the stinging scent of pepper spray Thursday in what was the second attack of its kind in less than a month.

Police say at around  3:30 p.m. Jan. 12, a pepper spray attack played out at Orchard Park Shopping Mall’s food court.

Read more: Surrey man arrested after bear spray incident at Kelowna, B.C. mall injures many

“Witnesses described one male had bear sprayed another male, then fled on foot,” RCMP said in a press release distributed Friday.

“Multiple officers responded along with RCMP Police Dog Service but unfortunately due to weather and traffic conditions (a) track could not be obtained.”

Man shaken by random pepper-spray attack in Kits

The ages of the assailant and the victim were not disclosed but Mounties said the victim was released to his parents, with the expectation of a full recovery, after treatment from paramedics.

The victim was said to know his assailant but declined to provide police with a statement.

Read more: Mountie assaulted while breaking up 'volatile' Kelowna party

The first pepper spray incident at the mall was on Boxing Day. No one was injured on that occasion.

“We don’t want things to go south here:” alleged pepper spray attack victim speaks out

“We are extremely concerned by this unacceptable behaviour which put several innocent members of the public at risk,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

“Our investigators will continue to gather all the evidence and will be forwarding charges when the suspect’s identity is confirmed.”

KelownaKelowna RCMPBear SprayPepper SprayOrchard Park MallPepper Spray AttackCentral Okanagan RCMPKelowna ShoppingOkanagan shoppingmall pepper spray incident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

