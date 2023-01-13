Kelowna mall stung by second food-court pepper-spray incident

Patrons of a Kelowna mall food court were met with the stinging scent of pepper spray Thursday in what was the second attack of its kind in less than a month.
Police say at around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12, a pepper spray attack played out at Orchard Park Shopping Mall’s food court.
“Witnesses described one male had bear sprayed another male, then fled on foot,” RCMP said in a press release distributed Friday.
“Multiple officers responded along with RCMP Police Dog Service but unfortunately due to weather and traffic conditions (a) track could not be obtained.”
The ages of the assailant and the victim were not disclosed but Mounties said the victim was released to his parents, with the expectation of a full recovery, after treatment from paramedics.
The victim was said to know his assailant but declined to provide police with a statement.
The first pepper spray incident at the mall was on Boxing Day. No one was injured on that occasion.
“We are extremely concerned by this unacceptable behaviour which put several innocent members of the public at risk,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.
“Our investigators will continue to gather all the evidence and will be forwarding charges when the suspect’s identity is confirmed.”
