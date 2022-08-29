Mountie assaulted while breaking up ‘volatile’ Kelowna party

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. RCMP officer was assaulted Friday while trying to break up an out-of-control party with young people in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood.

When Mounties arrived at the party in the 200 block of Crossridge Crescent they started to make arrests in an effort to gain control of the crowds. Officers deployed non-lethal use of force options, and one officer was injured in the melee.

They used bear spray but they think someone also let loose some pepper spray.

“OC spray is a tool that we carry, and we will deploy that if needed,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

“There was also pepper spray involved but we don’t know where the pepper spray came from. Pepper spray is a product that can be purchased by joe public, anyone can buy it.”

All in all, he said, it was a “highly volatile call.”

“The situation was frightening for the neighbours, and it resulted in multiple RCMP officers receiving minor injuries,” Della-Paolera said.

“Every party has the potential to get out of hand when not monitored and controlled properly. Please speak to your young people about a safety plan when they are planning to use alcohol and drugs. It is necessary for hosts to understand their legal and community obligations for hosting safe and respectful parties.”

Communication, he said, is vital. In particular, planning ahead of events where alcohol and drugs will be consumed.

Charges are being forwarded for assault on a police officer, resist arrest and mischief. Six individuals were held until they were sober and able to care for themselves.

One accused was released on an appearance notice. BC Emergency Health Services provided care to those individuals requiring decontamination from pepper spray.

There is an ongoing investigation by the RCMP and City of Kelowna Bylaw with further charges being considered. There were many individuals videotaping the police and partygoers.

Anyone with video evidence is asked to submit it to E_kelowna_general_inquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call 250-859-4571 to speak to the Watch Support Officer, and provide file number 2022-54199.