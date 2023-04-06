Menu

Crime

N.S. man arrested after threatening woman wearing hijab: RCMP

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 10:33 am
RCMP have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly threatening a woman wearing a hijab earlier this week, in what police say was a hate-motivated incident.

In a release, Halifax RCMP an assault was reported outside a public library on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville on Monday shortly after noon.

“RCMP officers learned that a man approached a woman, who was wearing a hijab, and threatened her after she exited the building,” the release said. “The 21-year-old Bedford woman was not physically injured.”

Read more: Swastikas spray-painted on N.S. church in hate-motivated vandalism, police say

After obtaining information from witnesses and security footage, police found and arrested the man believed to be involved.

“Information gathered by investigators indicates that, although no assault occurred, the threats were motivated by hate based on religion,” the release said.

The man, who is from Lower Sackville, was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on June 26 at 9:30 a.m. to face a charge of uttering threats.

CrimeRCMPUttering ThreatsLower SackvillehijabSackvilleHalifax RCMPHate-Motivated CrimeHate-motivated Incident
