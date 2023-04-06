N.S. man arrested after threatening woman wearing hijab: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly threatening a woman wearing a hijab earlier this week, in what police say was a hate-motivated incident.

In a release, Halifax RCMP an assault was reported outside a public library on Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville on Monday shortly after noon.

“RCMP officers learned that a man approached a woman, who was wearing a hijab, and threatened her after she exited the building,” the release said. “The 21-year-old Bedford woman was not physically injured.”

After obtaining information from witnesses and security footage, police found and arrested the man believed to be involved.

“Information gathered by investigators indicates that, although no assault occurred, the threats were motivated by hate based on religion,” the release said.

The man, who is from Lower Sackville, was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on June 26 at 9:30 a.m. to face a charge of uttering threats.