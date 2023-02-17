Swastikas spray-painted on N.S. church in hate-motivated vandalism, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after swastikas were spray-painted on a church in South Rawdon.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of vandalism to a church on Cross 3 Road on Feb. 12.

“RCMP officers learned that someone had spray painted swastikas and unknown lettering on the side of the church,” the release said.

“Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a hate-motivated and the investigation is ongoing.”

It said the vandalism is believed to have happened overnight between Feb. 11 and 12.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.