Canada

Swastikas spray-painted on N.S. church in hate-motivated vandalism, police say

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 17'
Global News Morning Halifax: February 17
The online edition of 'Global News Morning' with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after swastikas were spray-painted on a church in South Rawdon.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of vandalism to a church on Cross 3 Road on Feb. 12.

“RCMP officers learned that someone had spray painted swastikas and unknown lettering on the side of the church,” the release said.

Read more: Homophobic vandalism reminder of risks of being out in rural Nova Scotia

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a hate-motivated and the investigation is ongoing.”

It said the vandalism is believed to have happened overnight between Feb. 11 and 12.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

