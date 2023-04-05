Manitoba highway closures due to poor driving conditions Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers in Manitoba should be aware of the following road closures as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. These roads are closed as a result of snowfall and blowing snow causing poor driving conditions:

Highway 3, from Carmen to South Jct Highway 34

Highway 13, from Carmen to Elm Creek

Highway 23, from Highway 34 to Highway 336

Highway 34, from Holland to the U.S. border

Highway 428, from Highway 23 to Highway 32

Highway 432, from Highway 201 to Highway 23.

Highway 14, from Highway 32 to Highway 75, and Highway 16, from Minnedosa to Highway 50, also remain closed.

The province is cautioning drivers that closure gates or signs may not be in place at some closed locations.

Up-to-date closure information is available at the Manitoba 511 website or by calling 511.

