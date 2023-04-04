Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after woman, youth threatened with knife on Spring Garden Road

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 4, 2023 10:27 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 4'
Global News Morning Halifax: April 4
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a woman and a youth were threatened with a knife on Spring Garden Road on Monday.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said a man with a knife was reported in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road shortly after 5 p.m.

“A man threatened and showed a knife to a woman and youth who were standing on the sidewalk and were not known to him,” the release said.

Read more: Police searching for group of teenagers after man assaulted, robbed in Halifax

The suspect and a woman who was with him then left the area on foot, police said.

Police were then told by a pedestrian that a man was seen “waving a knife around” in a building in the 5600 block of Sackville Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers determined the man, who left the building before officers arrived, matched the description of the person involved in the earlier incident.

Trending Now

The man was arrested in the 1900 block of Brunswick Street at 5:35 p.m.

Read more: One man hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in Dartmouth

The 24-year-old has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday.

More on Crime
CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeHalifax crimeThreatsSpring Garden Roadthreats with knife
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers