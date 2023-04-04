Man charged after woman, youth threatened with knife on Spring Garden Road

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a woman and a youth were threatened with a knife on Spring Garden Road on Monday.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said a man with a knife was reported in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road shortly after 5 p.m.

“A man threatened and showed a knife to a woman and youth who were standing on the sidewalk and were not known to him,” the release said.

The suspect and a woman who was with him then left the area on foot, police said.

Police were then told by a pedestrian that a man was seen “waving a knife around” in a building in the 5600 block of Sackville Street.

Officers determined the man, who left the building before officers arrived, matched the description of the person involved in the earlier incident.

The man was arrested in the 1900 block of Brunswick Street at 5:35 p.m.

The 24-year-old has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Tuesday.