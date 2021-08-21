Menu

Canada

One man hospitalized, another in custody after stabbing in Dartmouth

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 21, 2021 11:03 am
A man was taken to hospital and another man is in custody following a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday night.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to 60 Alderney Dr., close to the Alderney Gate Public Library, just before 10 p.m.

It said there was “a group of people fighting in the area.”

Read more: Shelter residents, allies holding line at remaining Halifax encampments

“Several officers attended the area and located an adult male who had been stabbed and needed medical treatment,” the release said.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was taken into custody for aggravated assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

