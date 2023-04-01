Police searching for group of teenagers after man assaulted, robbed in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a robbery happened in the north end of the city on Saturday afternoon that left a man with some injuries.

In a release, police said it was reported just after 2:30 p.m. with a group of seven teenagers approaching a man on Rector Street, assaulting him and stealing his property.

“The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene,” police said.

The suspects were not found as of 4 p.m. Saturday, and police asked anyone with information or video from the area to contact them.