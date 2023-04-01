Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for group of teenagers after man assaulted, robbed in Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 3:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: March 31'
Global News at 6 Halifax: March 31
Global News at 6 Halifax from March 31, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax Regional Police say a robbery happened in the north end of the city on Saturday afternoon that left a man with some injuries.

In a release, police said it was reported just after 2:30 p.m. with a group of seven teenagers approaching a man on Rector Street, assaulting him and stealing his property.

Read more: Halifax to start charging for on-street parking on Saturdays in downtown areas

“The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene,” police said.

Trending Now

The suspects were not found as of 4 p.m. Saturday, and police asked anyone with information or video from the area to contact them.

 

More on Crime
Halifax Regional PoliceHalifax robberyHalifax North Endteen robberyhydrostone robberynorth end robberyrector street robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers