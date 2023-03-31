Menu





Canada

Driver seriously injured after fleeing from police on Hwy 401, SIU investigates

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 3:24 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a man suffered serious injuries after fleeing from an OPP officer on Highway 401 in Oxford County earlier this week.

On Thursday, around 5 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a driver for speeding in the area of Ingersoll, Ont.

According to investigators, the male driver fled eastbound on Highway 401 and lost control on the offramp to Highway 19. The driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The SUI is urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident, including dashcam footage, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529, or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

OPPCollisionOntario Provincial PoliceSpeedingSpecial Investigations Unithighway 401Oxford CountySerious InjuriesHighway 19SUI
