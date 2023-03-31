Kitchener man charged in joint sexual assault, child pornography investigation

A Kitchener, Ont., man is facing a number of sexual assault and child pornography-related charges following a joint investigation involving London, Toronto and Waterloo regional police.
The investigation, which was launched back in February, began after a 55-year-old suspect reportedly communicated online with people he believed to be teenage girls.
The suspect, who police say was aware of the victims’ ages, sent sexually explicit messages and images to the victims through an online website as well as Snapchat under the usernames “Sam” and “Chuck.”
According to police, the suspect arranged to meet one of the girls on Thursday and was later arrested in Burlington. No one sustained any physical injuries and investigators say the suspect was taken to London to face charges.
Phillip Sallewsky, 55, from Kitchener, has been charged with the following offences:
- five counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication
- two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age
- sexual assault
- sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age
- luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication
- three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age
- luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication
- print/publish/possess to publish child pornography
- import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography
- unlawfully possession of child pornography
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court in May.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case, or who may also be a victim, is encouraged to contact their local police service.
Comments