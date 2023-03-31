Kitchener man charged in joint sexual assault, child pornography investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener, Ont., man is facing a number of sexual assault and child pornography-related charges following a joint investigation involving London, Toronto and Waterloo regional police.

The investigation, which was launched back in February, began after a 55-year-old suspect reportedly communicated online with people he believed to be teenage girls.

The suspect, who police say was aware of the victims’ ages, sent sexually explicit messages and images to the victims through an online website as well as Snapchat under the usernames “Sam” and “Chuck.”

According to police, the suspect arranged to meet one of the girls on Thursday and was later arrested in Burlington. No one sustained any physical injuries and investigators say the suspect was taken to London to face charges.

Phillip Sallewsky, 55, from Kitchener, has been charged with the following offences:

five counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

sexual assault

sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age

luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age

luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

import/sell/distribute, etc. child pornography

unlawfully possession of child pornography

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court in May.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case, or who may also be a victim, is encouraged to contact their local police service.