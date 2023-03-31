Menu

Crime

57-year-old man faces child pornography charges after investigation in Malahide Township

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 31, 2023 11:53 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
A Malahide Township man is facing numerous child pornography-related offences following an OPP child sexual exploitation investigation.

On Thursday, members of the child sexual exploitation unit executed a search warrant in Malahide Township and seized a number of electronic devices.

A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • making child pornography
  • distributing child pornography
  • possession of child pornography
  • failure to comply with a probation order

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

