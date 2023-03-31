57-year-old man faces child pornography charges after investigation in Malahide Township

A Malahide Township man is facing numerous child pornography-related offences following an OPP child sexual exploitation investigation.
On Thursday, members of the child sexual exploitation unit executed a search warrant in Malahide Township and seized a number of electronic devices.
A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- making child pornography
- distributing child pornography
- possession of child pornography
- failure to comply with a probation order
The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.
