57-year-old man faces child pornography charges after investigation in Malahide Township

A Malahide Township man is facing numerous child pornography-related offences following an OPP child sexual exploitation investigation.

On Thursday, members of the child sexual exploitation unit executed a search warrant in Malahide Township and seized a number of electronic devices.

A 57-year-old man was arrested and charged with the following offences:

making child pornography

distributing child pornography

possession of child pornography

failure to comply with a probation order

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.