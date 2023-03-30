Menu

Crime

‘Targeted’ Chilliwack, B.C. shooting leaves man in serious condition

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 8:42 pm
A man was taken to hospital in Chilliwack on Thursday following what police are calling a targeted shooting. View image in full screen
A man was taken to hospital in Chilliwack on Thursday following what police are calling a targeted shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
RCMP are investigating after a man was shot in broad daylight in Chilliwack, B.C., on Thursday.

In a media release, Mounties said they were called to the 7000-block of Richardson Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

Read more: ‘Targeted’ shooting in Chilliwack, B.C. leaves two victims with serious injuries: RCMP

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police said early indications were that the shooting was targeted.

The violence follows a Saturday night shooting in Chilliwack that left two people seriously hurt. Police have not said whether they suspected any connection between the incidents.

RCMP said officers were collecting evidence and canvassing witnesses, and warned the public to expect delays in the area.

CrimeShootingChilliwackChilliwack RCMPChilliwack ShootingSerious ConditionB.C. crimeChilliwack crime
