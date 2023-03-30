‘Targeted’ Chilliwack, B.C. shooting leaves man in serious condition

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a man was shot in broad daylight in Chilliwack, B.C., on Thursday.

In a media release, Mounties said they were called to the 7000-block of Richardson Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police said early indications were that the shooting was targeted.

The violence follows a Saturday night shooting in Chilliwack that left two people seriously hurt. Police have not said whether they suspected any connection between the incidents.

RCMP said officers were collecting evidence and canvassing witnesses, and warned the public to expect delays in the area.

