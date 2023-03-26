Menu

Crime

Chilliwack, B.C. ‘targeted’ shooting leaves two victims with serious injuries: RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 7:58 pm
Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating a targeted shooting that happened Saturday night. View image in full screen
Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating a targeted shooting that happened Saturday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., say the RCMP.

They said multiple reports came in of gunshots around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, near the Veddar Rotary Loop Trail parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Police immediately applied first aid until BC Emergency Health Services arrived,” a BC RCMP spokesperson said in an email.

“While the investigation is in the early stages, the Chilliwack RCMP believe the incident was targeted and may be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang conflict.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police are looking for anyone with information on a white Dodge Ram pickup truck seen travelling to and from the area around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with possible information, including CCTV or dash cam footage from the area, is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

