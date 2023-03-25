Menu

Crime

Surrey, B.C. homicide victim a case of mistaken identity, cousin says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 25, 2023 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Cousin of Surrey murder victime speaks out'
Cousin of Surrey murder victime speaks out
WATCH: He was a father of two with no criminal record, and no connections to the lower mainland gang conflict, say police. So why would anyone want to kill Aren Alexander Smith? As Negar Mojtahedi reports, his cousin is convinced the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
A close family member of Aren Alexander Smith said his cousin’s murder in Surrey, B.C., is a case of mistaken identity.

Nikki Omen, Smith’s cousin, who is a radio host in Kamloops, said his cousin was a family man and had no ties to criminal activity.

“He wasn’t involved in anything bad. He loved his wife, he loved his kids and he loved his family,” Omen told Global News.

“They don’t have a husband or a father anymore, my aunt and uncle don’t have a son anymore, my cousins don’t’ have their brother anymore… everyone’s a mess. A parent should never have to bury their own child.”

Read more: Man killed in Surrey shooting had just moved into town, unknown to police: RCMP

Smith, 38, was killed on March 13 and was found in a parked vehicle in the 2300 block of 167A Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said he and his family had recently moved to Surrey and had no ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Omen said Smith was waiting in the car for his wife, who was finishing up a massage therapy appointment.

“My heart is really broken,” Omen said.

“Somebody came up while he was waiting and shot him five to seven times. It’s unthinkable he left behind two young kids and a wife.”

Click to play video: 'Surrey murder victim identified, not known to police'
Surrey murder victim identified, not known to police

Homicide investigators said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m.

They released a photo of a white Ford Penske rental van believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

RCMP investigators are searching for a white Ford Penske rental van believed to be linked to a fatal shooting on March 13, 2023. View image in full screen
RCMP investigators are searching for a white Ford Penske rental van believed to be linked to a fatal shooting on March 13, 2023. RCMP/Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Investigators are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage of the 2300 block of 168 Street and Highway 10 near 144 Street in Surrey between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on March 13 to contact 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Suspect charged in Vancouver Chinatown murder'
Suspect charged in Vancouver Chinatown murder

— With files from Negar Mojtahedi

Related News
SurreySurrey RCMPIHITSurrey shootingSurrey homicideSurrey murderMistaken IdentityBC homicideIntergrated Homicide Investigation TeamSurrey KillingAren Alexander SmithAren SmithSurrey mistaken identity murder
