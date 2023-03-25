Surrey, B.C. homicide victim a case of mistaken identity, cousin says

Send this page to someone via email

A close family member of Aren Alexander Smith said his cousin’s murder in Surrey, B.C., is a case of mistaken identity.

Nikki Omen, Smith’s cousin, who is a radio host in Kamloops, said his cousin was a family man and had no ties to criminal activity.

“He wasn’t involved in anything bad. He loved his wife, he loved his kids and he loved his family,” Omen told Global News.

“They don’t have a husband or a father anymore, my aunt and uncle don’t have a son anymore, my cousins don’t’ have their brother anymore… everyone’s a mess. A parent should never have to bury their own child.”

My cousin Aren was murdered last week. He leaves behind a family who depended on him. Please donate if you are able. These funds will go to his funeral costs, rent for his wife and kids, food, etc. Thank you so much for your generosity. Much love. ❤️ https://t.co/6Ihc1U6NtE — Nikki Omen (@NikkiOmen) March 25, 2023

Smith, 38, was killed on March 13 and was found in a parked vehicle in the 2300 block of 167A Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said he and his family had recently moved to Surrey and had no ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Omen said Smith was waiting in the car for his wife, who was finishing up a massage therapy appointment.

“My heart is really broken,” Omen said.

“Somebody came up while he was waiting and shot him five to seven times. It’s unthinkable he left behind two young kids and a wife.”

Homicide investigators said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m.

They released a photo of a white Ford Penske rental van believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

RCMP investigators are searching for a white Ford Penske rental van believed to be linked to a fatal shooting on March 13, 2023.

Investigators are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage of the 2300 block of 168 Street and Highway 10 near 144 Street in Surrey between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on March 13 to contact 1-877-551-4448.

— With files from Negar Mojtahedi