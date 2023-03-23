Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed in Surrey shooting was new in town, unknown to police: RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 2:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey targeted shooting leaves one person dead'
Surrey targeted shooting leaves one person dead
One person is dead after what police are calling a targeted shooting in Surrey. The victim was found inside a parked car in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood. As Emily Lazatin reports, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case – Mar 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man killed in a shooting in Surrey, B.C. last week had recently moved into town and was unknown to police, Mounties say.

The RCMP has identified 38-year-old Aren Alexander Smith as the victim of the March 13 homicide.

In a Thursday news release, the Integrated Investigation Team said he and his family were new to Surrey and had no ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Read more: Surrey shooting leaves one person dead: RCMP

Smith was found dead in a parked vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 2300-block of 167A Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to IHIT, the suspect left the area in a white Ford Penske rental van.

Story continues below advertisement

A motive has not yet been reported.

RCMP investigators are searching for a white Ford Penske rental van believed to be linked to a fatal shooting on March 13, 2023. View image in full screen
RCMP investigators are searching for a white Ford Penske rental van believed to be linked to a fatal shooting on March 13, 2023. RCMP/Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Investigators are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage in the 2300-block of 168 Street and Highway 10 near 144 Street in Surrey between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on March 13 to contact 1-877-551-4448.

More on Crime
SurreySurrey RCMPIHITSurrey crimeSurrey shootingSurrey homicideSurrey NewsSurrey murderAren Alexander Smith
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers