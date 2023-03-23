Man killed in Surrey shooting was new in town, unknown to police: RCMP

The man killed in a shooting in Surrey, B.C. last week had recently moved into town and was unknown to police, Mounties say.
The RCMP has identified 38-year-old Aren Alexander Smith as the victim of the March 13 homicide.
In a Thursday news release, the Integrated Investigation Team said he and his family were new to Surrey and had no ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Read more: Surrey shooting leaves one person dead: RCMP
Smith was found dead in a parked vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 2300-block of 167A Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
According to IHIT, the suspect left the area in a white Ford Penske rental van.
A motive has not yet been reported.
Investigators are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage in the 2300-block of 168 Street and Highway 10 near 144 Street in Surrey between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on March 13 to contact 1-877-551-4448.
- Edmonton police say gun used to kill 2 officers linked to Pizza Hut shooting days earlier
- Kids at bus stop foil attempted kidnapping, swarm man who tried to grab child
- Montreal man, 18, facing allegations of terrorism after FBI tip: RCMP
- Teen accused in Bedford, N.S. school stabbing remains in custody after hearing
Comments