Man killed in Surrey shooting was new in town, unknown to police: RCMP

The man killed in a shooting in Surrey, B.C. last week had recently moved into town and was unknown to police, Mounties say.

The RCMP has identified 38-year-old Aren Alexander Smith as the victim of the March 13 homicide.

In a Thursday news release, the Integrated Investigation Team said he and his family were new to Surrey and had no ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Smith was found dead in a parked vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 2300-block of 167A Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to IHIT, the suspect left the area in a white Ford Penske rental van.

A motive has not yet been reported.

View image in full screen RCMP investigators are searching for a white Ford Penske rental van believed to be linked to a fatal shooting on March 13, 2023. RCMP/Integrated Homicide Investigation Team

Investigators are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage in the 2300-block of 168 Street and Highway 10 near 144 Street in Surrey between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on March 13 to contact 1-877-551-4448.