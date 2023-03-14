Menu

Share

Canada

Surrey shooting leaves one person dead: RCMP

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 1:53 am
Surrey crash
Surrey RCMP says one person is dead from gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night near 168 Street and 22nd Avenue. No word is the shooting is connected to gang activity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
One person in Surrey is dead after a shooting late Monday night, according to Surrey RCMP.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of 168 Street and 22nd Avenue, Sgt. Rob Maione told Global News, in a statement.

“Surrey RCMP Frontline Members attended the area, and located a deceased person, who appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wounds,” Maione said.

“Surrey Serious Crime Unit, as well as our General Investigations Unit are engaged, and the investigation is in its early stages.”

No word yet if this shooting is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict and police have not confirmed any arrests.

Officers say the surrounding area remains closed off until further notice.

