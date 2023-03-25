Suspect charged in connection to Nanaimo, B.C. shooting that left business owner in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect connected to a Nanaimo, B.C., shooting that left a business owner in serious condition in hospital has been charged.

According to online court records, Craig Edward Truckle has been charged with one count of pointing a firearm at another person.

Nanaimo business owner Clint Smith, who was shot “several times” on March 12, praised hospital staff for saving his life in a social media post.

He said he had to go through multiple surgeries and was in a medically induced coma.

“I indeed was shot several times. I have about a foot less colon now (and) have had three surgeries,” he wrote. “It is indeed dire. I was in a long, medical-induced coma while the professionals at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital worked furiously to save my life.

“The staff that has taken on the task of keeping me alive are literally nothing short of miracle workers,” he said. “I feel that I am alive and can post this is wholly due to their teamwork, understanding, and compassion.”

Smith was shot in the stomach when he and a group of others reportedly decided to go into a homeless encampment to retrieve stolen property.

“I do not condone reaction, violence, retribution, vengeance, or any other such foolish sentiments,” Smith said in his post.

“A rising tide raises all ships. Right now is the time to show and prove caring and compassion will carry us all further than anger and violence ever will. Please let me be the last person shot in Nanaimo.”

The items were believed to have been stolen from Ernie’s Black Point Repair.

Smith is said to be in stable condition, but demonstrators at a public rally said this should never have happened and more needs to be done.

“Public safety is very much an emergency in Nanaimo,” Collen Middleton with the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association said on March 16.

“This is not a partisan issue. We can’t have our politicians using a menu of half-measures to address this problem. We need people of all political stripes, across the political spectrum to realize public safety is in the best interest of everybody.”

Nanaimo RCMP said, near the time of the shooting, that community members should never take the law into their own hands and should contact authorities when crimes occur.

“I’ve never seen these situations where they don’t end well for the people involved and the quote-unquote suspects,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said. “You’ve got to call us.”

Later Saturday afternoon, BC RCMP did confirm a charge had been laid against Truckle in connection to the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Global News has reached out to the BC Prosecution Service and Smith for further comments.

— With files from Kristen Robinson, Amy Judd and Kylie Stanton