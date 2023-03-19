Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man ‘seriously’ injured in Nanaimo, B.C. downtown shooting, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 6:49 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 39-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Saturday night in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. near the Coast Bastion Hotel.

Read more: Nanaimo, B.C. man charged after people threatened with toy bow and arrow with needle attached

“The incident was initially reported by Community Safety Officers, who were on patrol when they were flagged down by the victim who was bleeding heavily from a facial injury,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

“The man told the officers that he had been shot.”

The area was closed off to the public as investigators looked for forensic evidence, but no arrests have been made and no firearm has been located, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP seek missing Nanaimo, B.C. woman out of touch with family for months

Police did not provide any details regarding a suspect or motive at this time.

Mounties in Nanaimo are looking for potential witnesses and video from the area to further their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Click to play video: 'Nanaimo rallies for community safety action'
Nanaimo rallies for community safety action
Related News
RCMPNanaimoNanaimo RCMPNanaimo BCNanaimo ShootingCoast Bastion Hotelman injured in BC shootingNanaimo shooting leaves one injured
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers