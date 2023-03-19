Man ‘seriously’ injured in Nanaimo, B.C. downtown shooting, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Saturday night in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. near the Coast Bastion Hotel.

“The incident was initially reported by Community Safety Officers, who were on patrol when they were flagged down by the victim who was bleeding heavily from a facial injury,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

“The man told the officers that he had been shot.”

The area was closed off to the public as investigators looked for forensic evidence, but no arrests have been made and no firearm has been located, according to police.

Police did not provide any details regarding a suspect or motive at this time.

Mounties in Nanaimo are looking for potential witnesses and video from the area to further their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-754-2345.